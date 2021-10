Engineered to keep you cool as your workouts heat up, this training shoe sports a lightweight mesh upper that makes it the most breathable Metcon to date. Welded overlays add structure without extraneous weight, while signature Flywire cables link the lacing to the sole for reliable, responsive lockdown. It sits on Diverse Cushioning Foam that's firmer at the heel for a secure, stable fit and softer under the forefoot for high-impact cushioning.