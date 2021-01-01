Original Penguin Men's Micro Geo Allover Print Golf Polo Shirt Short Sleeve in Violet Quartz Purple, Size Medium, Polyester/Recycled Polyester/Elastan

Show up ready to play in this Original Penguin golf polo. An allover micro geo print gives it subtle yet sophisticated style. Single knit fabrication makes the top lightweight and offers comfort and flexibility. A hint of stretch allows it to move with your every swing. The classic three-button placket and self collar complete the smart men's polo shirt. 56% Polyester / 30% Recycled Polyester / 14% Elastane Single Knit Fabrication Creates A Lightweight Material That Is Flexible And Comfortable Made From 30% Recycled Polyester Self Collar Short Sleeve Machine Wash Imported ï»¿Model Measurements: Height 6'2â Waist 32" Modeled in size M | Original Penguin Men's Micro Geo Allover Print Golf Polo Shirt Short Sleeve in Violet Quartz Purple, Size Medium, Polyester/Recycled Polyester/Elastane | Munsingwear