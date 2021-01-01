Spiro Mens Micro-Lite Performance Sports Jacket (Aqua/Grey) - 4XL - Also in: S, XS, 3XL, L, XXL, M, XL

Performance ergonomically designed Lightweight Sport Jacket. - Jacquard cut feature panels. - Reflective piping. - Sophisticated technology. - Very lightweight. - Quick drying. - Keeps skin cool and comfortable. - Comfort fit to enhance performance. - Full front SPIRO zip fastening. - 2 side pockets. - Ultra reflecting SPIRO print logo. - Water repellent. - Wind resistant. - Breathable. - Extremely Lightweight. - Size - chest to fit XS - 34", S - 37", M - 41", L - 44", XL - 47", XXL - 50". - Fabric 50D Micro Fibre COOL DRY 100% Polyester. - UV Protection. - Anti bacterial. - Anti static Weight 337gsm. - Gender: Men