Spiro Mens Micro-Lite Performance Sports Pants / Tracksuit Bottoms (White/Navy) - XL - Also in: XXL, L, S, M

Performance ergonomically designed sport pant. - Sophisticated technology. - Extremely lightweight. - Quick drying. - Keeps skin cool and comfortable. - Ventilation panels in sweat zones. - Mesh lined. - Comfortable active sport fit to enhance performance. - Drawcord waist with elastic waistband for comfort fit. - Concealed key pocket. - Ultra reflecting SPIRO print logo. - Water repellent. - Breathable. - Size S - 32", M - 34", L - 36", XL - 38", XXL - 40". - Fabric 50D Micro Fibre COOL DRY 100% Polyester. - UV Protection. - Anti bacterial and deodorised treatment. - Anti static. - Weight 315gsm. - Gender: Men

