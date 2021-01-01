Patagonia Men's Micro Puff Jacket, XL, Forge Grey

Fit & Design: Full zip closure has storm flap and zipper garage at chin for next-to-skin comfort Quilted construction Elasticized cuffs and hem seal in warmth Two welted, zippered handwarmer pockets and two internal zippered chest pockets; left pocket doubles as a stuffsack with a reinforced carabiner clip-in loop Lightweight PlumaFill insulation offers the warmth and packability of down but with the warm-when-wet performance of synthetic insulation Technology: Water-resistant technology keeps you dry and comfortable Additional Details: Fair Trade Certified™ sewn meaning a premium is paid for the item that carries this label and extra money goes directly to the works at the factory. Factories follow health, safety, social, and environmental compliances and encourage dialog between workers and management Bluesign™ Approved Fabric offers the highest level of consumer safety by employing methods and materials in their manufacture that conserve resources and minimize impacts on people and the environment