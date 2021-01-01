Spiro Mens Micro-Team Sports Shorts (Black/Grey) - XXL - Also in: S, L, XS, XL, XXS

Performance lightweight sport short. - Inner mesh pant. - Extremely lightweight. - Quick drying. - Keeps skin cool and comfortable breathable through ventilation panels. - Comfortable active sport fit to enhance performance. - Drawcord waist with elastic waistband for comfort fit. - Concealed key pocket. - Ultra reflecting SPIRO print logo. - Water repellent. - Breathable. - Extremely Lightweight. - Size XXS - 28", XS - 30", S - 32", M - 34", L - 36", XL - 38", XXL - 40". - Fabric 50D Micro Fibre COOL DRY Polyester 100% Polyester UV Protection Anti bacterial and deodorised treatment Anti static Weight 140gsm. - Gender: Men