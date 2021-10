Polyester microfiber with anti-pill finish. - Smooth surface for ease of decoration. - Front zip pockets. - Drop tail. - Binding detail at neck. - Side vents for ease of movement. - Interactive zipper. - Can be zipped into the HB830 lightweight showerproof shell jacket. - Size Chest (to fit) S - 36", M - 38/40", L - 42", XL - 44/46", XXL - 48", 3XL* - 50/52", *Only Black and Navy available in 3XL. - Fabric 100% Polyester, Microfleece Weight 280gsm. - Gender: Unisex Adult