isotoner Men's Microterry Slip On Slipper, Navy Large / 9.5-10.5 US

Premium comfort: Isotoner’s classic men's microterry moccasin loafer in slip-on closed back design with indoor/outdoor rubber sole. Classic style: Isotoner’s classic cozy house shoe with soft terry lining delivers timeless style; comfort and warmth. Easy slide in on-the-go comfort. Memory foam + arch support: Gel-infused insole hugs your foot with memory foam footbed for comfort and support. Helps alleviate sore and tired feet and foot pain associated with Plantar Fasciitis; Flatfoot; Talipes Valgus; and Splayfoot. Versatile and no-slip resistant: Durable; rubber outsole provides weatherproof; skid-resistant traction for safe and secure footing. Slippers transition you effortlessly from indoor to outdoor; perfect for checking the mails; walking the dog or a quick errand. Perfect for men of all ages and lifestyles. Sizing and Care: This slipper runs small; we recommend ordering the next size up for the most comfortable and flexible fit. Available sizes Medium (8-9); Large (9.5-10.5); X-Large (11-12); XX-Large (13-14). Care: Machine wash cool water; dry flat away from heat