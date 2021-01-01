From oakley

Oakley Men's Midweight Golf ¼ Zip, Medium, Athletic Grey Heather

$52.97 on sale
($75.00 save 29%)
In stock
Buy at dickssportinggoods

Description

Style and comfort come together in the Oakley Men’s Midweight Golf ¼ Zip. Perfect for wearing on the course or off, a ¼ zip closure allows you to style the top over your favorite polo and a soft lining provides a layer of warmth in cooler weather. Design Details ¼ zip construction for an adjustable fit and easy layering Standing collar for additional warmth and coverage Edging at hem for durability and quality Regular fit has a relaxed feel without appearing too loose Soft lining for comfort against skin and enhanced warmth

