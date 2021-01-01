Carhartt Men's Midweight Sleeve Logo Hoodie, XS, Blue

Wear the Carhartt® Men’s Midweight Sleeve Logo Hoodie while you grill your hard-earned venison. Spandex-reinforced rib-knit cuffs and waistband trap heat and allow freedom of movement. You can adjust the hoodie via the draw cord closure. Warm your hands in the front pocket. Cahartt’s logo decorates a patch on the front pocket while “Carhartt” is screen printed on the sleeve. p> FEATURES: Men’s Midweight Hooded Sweatshirt Spandex-reinforced rib-knit cuffs and waistband Attached hood with draw-cord closure Front hand-warmer pocket Carhartt® printed in block letters on sleeve Carhartt® logo patch sewn on pocket Fabric: 10.5 oz., 50% cotton, 50% polyester blend Model: K288