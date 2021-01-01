Foster Grant Men's Black Mirrored Blade Sunglasses KK06

These men's blade-style active sunglasses from Foster Grant give you the standout style and high performance you need when you're pushing the limits. The stunning red flash-mirrored lenses are scratch- and impact-resistant for amazing durability, and feature 100% UVA-UVB protection to defend against the sun's harsh rays. The ultramodern gray frame with rubberized nose pads provides a more secure, comfortable fit for all-day wear that won't let you down. Worn for 90 years by global icons and trendsetters, Foster Grant is the original American sunglass brand. Foster Grant believes in Real Style ? sunglasses that are effortlessly fashion forward and perfectly you, with true quality you can see and feel. Our talented designers in New York, London and Milan search the globe for the freshest looks and inspiration, and transform them into fashion-forward palettes of styles that are uniquely flattering and wearable. Every pair of our sunglasses is carefully constructed to give you the most comfortable fit with 100% UVA-UVB sun protection, maximum clarity and scratch resistant lenses. And with every stylish pair affordably priced, you can create all the looks to express the many shades of you. Comfort Fit Frame Technology Impact-Resistant Lenses Scratch-Resistant Lenses 100% UVA-UVB Protection (UV 400)