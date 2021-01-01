O'Neill Men's Mission 19” Hybrid Shorts, Size 34, Khaki

Fit and Design: Regular fit all-purpose shorts Cotton nylon stretch fabrication maximizes comfort in every environment Hits above the knee Comfort waistband with an internal drawcord offers extra security and improved fit Back patch pockets offer storage for the essentials Front hand pockets with side zippers provide additional storage options Front button closure Zipper fly Technology: O’Neill® Hyperdry durable water-repellent technology helps prevent water absorption and accelerates drying time Additional Details: Outseam: 19”