Men's Twisted X MLCA003 Lightweight Alloy Toe Cowboy Work Boot

Boasting the classic western look, yet functional at demanding job sites, the Twisted X Boots Lightweight Alloy Toe Cowboy Work Boot is a dependable companion. Featuring the XSD™ insole board with built-in composite X shank, this sturdy boot ensures maximum stability. Plus, the antibacterial SD™ footbed efficiently wicks away moisture for wear-all-day comfort, while the padded collar provides added ankle support. Features and Benefits Moisture-wicking, antibacterial, molded memory foam SD™ footbed Patent-pending XSD™ insole Built-in composite shank Padded collar Buckaroo pull holes TWX Alloy safety toe Slip-resistant super-slab rubber outsole Style number: MLCA003