Wolverine Men's Moc-Toe Wedge 6” Steel Toe Work Boots, Brown

Work in the stylish comfort of the Wolverine® Men’s Moc-Toe Wedge 6” Steel Toe work boot. The boot’s genuine leather upper ensures durability, while the full-cushion footbed, rubber midsole and nylon shank provide all the support, stability and comfort you need to get the job done. With a classic Goodyear construction, you’ll stay comfortable all day on the jobsite. FEATURES: Genuine, full-grain leather upper guarantees quality and durability Removable, full-cushioned footbed provides supportive comfort Lightweight nylon shank fights fatigue Rubber midsole offers additional support and stability Classic Goodyear welt construction is sturdy and flexible Steel toe rated ASTM F2413-11 M I/75 C/75 EH Shaft height: 6” Style: W08289 Wolverine