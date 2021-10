Developed in partnership with 6x X Games medalist and Olympic Silver Medalist snowboarder Ståle Sandbech of Norway, the graphic theme “Lunar Rock” was inspired by exploration and finding new boundaries. A lightweight and low-profile design inspired by the classic skate-style helmet. The MOD1 is available in three fits (Standard, Asian, and Youth) and delivers simplicity with premium functionality for wherever your on-mountain adventures take you.