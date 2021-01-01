Henbury Mens Modern Fit Cotton Pique Polo Shirt (Bottle) - L - Also in: M, 4XL, XS, S, 5XL, 3XL, XXL

Mens polo shirt. - Modern fit with a short point ribbed collar. - Forward shoulder seam with reinforced twin needle stitching. - Short sleeves. - Contrast herringbone taped neck and side vents. - Two self color button placket. - Stylish fitted sleeve with narrow ribbed cuffs. - Twin needle hem. - Cut out label. - WRAP Certified Production. - Weight: 180 gsm. - Fabric: 100% Microfine Cotton. - Size: XS: 34in, S: 36in, M: 38-40in, L: 42in, XL: 44-46in, XXL: 48in, 3XL: 50-52in, 4XL: 54in, 5XL: 56-58in. - Gender: Men