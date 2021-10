Make the best first impression in this Pronto Uomo dress shirt that features a lavender mini houndstooth pattern and a spread collar. It features a non-iron treatment that defies wrinkles for a crisp neat look that lasts. Woven in fine 100% Egyptian cotton with natural stretch. Pronto Uomo is a modern menswear collection that offers timeless styles for all occasions-only available at Men's Wearhouse.