OluKai Men's Moloa Shoes, Black

Take comfort to a new level in the OluKai® Men’s Moloa shoe. Translating to “lazy” in Hawaiian, “Moloa” might be better coined as “laidback”. This stylish shoe will keep you looking and feeling great no matter where the day takes you. DESIGN: Premium waxed nubuck leather with an antiqued finish that looks and feels great Drop-In Heel® technology that gives support of a shoe and the versatility of a slide IN-SHOE COMFORT: Microfiber lining that lets your feet breath Anatomically contoured footbeds are crafted to match the comfort of bare feet in the wet sand Removable and washable footbeds DURABILITY & TRACTION: Non-marking, leather wrapped outsole with Polynesian-inspired tread design for traction and durability