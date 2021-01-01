The North Face Men's Mountain Sweatshirt Pullover - Small - Blue Wing Teal / Aviator Navy

The North Face Men's Mountain Sweatshirt Pullover is a lightly insulated pullover for kicking it around camp. Chilly mornings to fireside evenings, the recycled polyester and elastane blend is soft and stretchy with a little 40g Ventrix stretch Insulation that adds the warmth. The 1/4 length snaps can be worn open or closed depending on the temperature or the look you're going for. Just be sure to open them up for easy on/off. Features of The North Face Men's Mountain Sweatshirt Pullover Standard Fit 86% recycled polyester 40 g Ventrix stretch synthetic Insulation Covered, secure-zip hand pockets Micro-elastic binding on collar, cuffs and hem Logo patch on left hem Fabric Details Body: 86% recycled polyester, 14% elastane with non-PFC durable water-repellent (non-PFC DWR) finish Lining: 100% recycled polyester Insulation: 40 g Ventrix 35% post-consumer recycled polyester, 65% polyester stretch synthetic