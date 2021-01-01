Our Men's 8mm coffee quartz faceted beaded bracelet with Yemen coral is great by itself with neutrals. Inspired by her husband, actor Rob Lowe, the line was created for the outdoors-man, adventure seeker, traveler, and artist. The iconic Lowe style of mixing metals, gemstones, woods, earthy African and shell beads is effortlessly cool for every man. Handmade in California. Sheryl Lowe Jewelry is known for its unique sterling silver finish, sparkling diamonds and fine natural gemstones. These precious and rare materials require gentle care. Sterling silver jewelry naturally reacts to light, air, and environmental factors which can cause gradual color change, this is not damage and can even add to the beauty of a design. To remove any unwanted or extreme tarnish from developing, jewelry should be routinely worn then wiped with a polishing cloth before storing. Avoid wearing elastic bracelets in showers, pools, etc or anywhere they would be submerged in water, chlorine, etc as this could shorten the lifespan of the elastic and cause the bracelet to need restringing. Men's Brown Mr. Lowe Faceted Coffee Quartz & Coral Bracelet Sheryl Lowe