Formal style doesn't have to be rigid and boring. Thankfully, with this bright pink two-piece suit, OppoSuit goes against the grain with fun, bold personality. Tailored for a modern fit, it includes a two-button suit jacket and trousers cleanly styled with tonal buttons and stitching, as well as a matching tie to pull the whole outfit together. Style Name: Opposuits 'Mr. Pink' Trim Fit Two-Piece Suit With Tie. Style Number: 5207680.