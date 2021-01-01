Diesel Men's MS9 Stainless Steel Quartz Watch with Denim Strap, Blue, 22 (Model: DZ1932)

Bold, ironic and never shy, Diesel doesn't follow trends; it creates them. With a distinctive look and a unique voice, Diesel constantly moves style forward. Diesel's MS9 44mm watch features a gray sunray dial with white and black stick indexes, blue stainless steel case, three-hand movement with a date window and denim strap. Case Size: 44mm, 22mm band width, mineral crystal, Quartz movement with 3-hand date analog display, imported. Round stainless steel case, with a gray dial; blue denim dial with single prong buckle closure. Water resistant up to 50m: Wearable while swimming in shallow water.