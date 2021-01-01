Salewa Men's MTN Trainer 2 Shoe - 10 - Black/Black

Features of the Salewa Men's MTN Trainer 2 Shoe Cushioning Warm, a reliable and comfortable solution to protect against cold, windy and wet conditions Salewa 3F system connects the instep Area of the shoe with the sole and heel; ensuring flexibility, support and the correct Fit where it's needed Climbing lacing offers accurate adjustment in the toe-Area of shoe, giving more support and Performance when tackling Technical terrain Specific right-angled lugs in the midfoot tread zone maximize force applied through the foot, this provides better grip Designed to keep out trail debris, such as grit and leaves Upper: 360° Full rubber rand, 1.6mm suede leather, Highly wear-resistant fabric Lining: Mesh lining Insole: Mid stiff- nylon Footbed: Ortholite Midsole: Expanded PU Outsole: Vibram MTN trainer evo