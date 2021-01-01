Take smart-casual style to the next level with this Original Penguin men's polo. Horizontal, multi-colored stripes are paired with a contrasting ribbed collar and cuffs. Jersey fabrication is lightweight and breathable. Fashioned for comfort and everyday good looks, this polo shirt is a winner. 100% Cotton Jersey Fabrication Creates A Lightweight And Breathable Shirt Ribbed Collar Short Sleeve Machine Wash Imported ï»¿Model Measurements: Height 6'2â Waist 32" Modeled in size M | Original Penguin Men's Multi Stripe Polo Short Sleeve in Cool Blue, Size XL, 100% Cotton | Munsingwear