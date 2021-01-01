Men's Rocky Multi-Trax 800G Insulated Waterproof Outdoor Boot

Whether you're shoveling the driveway or hiking through the woods, the Rocky Multi-Trax 800G Insulated Waterproof Outdoor Boot will keep you comfortable everywhere. Featuring the Rocky VP waterproof technology, this boot keeps elements at bay. The 3M™ Thinsulate™ Ultra insulation provides superior warmth, while the fiberglass shank offers increased stability for support and comfort. Features and Benefits Rocky VP waterproof technology 800g 3M™ Thinsulate™ Ultra insulation Cement construction Antiqued brass hardware Fiberglass shank Cushion footbed Rubber outsole