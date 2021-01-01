KENNETH COLE NEW YORK Men's Multifunction Leather Strap Watch, 42mm in Black at Nordstrom Rack

Kenneth Cole New York men's dress sport watch features a gun metal 42mm case. The gun metal dial is accented with three multi-function sub-eyes with gold and gun metal indexes. The watch is complimented with a genuine leather black strap. 2 year limited warranty. Style #: KCWGF2652802. Gender: Men's. Dial Color: Black. Strap Material: Leather. Case Material: Stainless steel. Movement: Multifunction. Crystal: Mineral. Closure: Buckle. Case Diameter: 42mm. Case Thickness: 10.5mm. Battery. Water Resistance: 3ATM. Imported