Mizuno Men's MVP Pro Baseball Pants, XL, White

For apparel that boasts style and performance at the highest level, the Mizuno® Men’s MVP Pro Baseball Pants feature a double knee construction that offers dugout-durable strength for resistance against inevitable wear and tear. Unmatched Quality, Dominant Performance: Pro player’s preferred fit Double knee construction offers sliding-tough durability Tunnel-belt-loop waist offers classic style and fit Fly front design with two snap closure Two set-in back pockets with button closure Hemmed bottom