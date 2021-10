Fitness walkers and walking workers alike will love the all-day comfort and support of the New Balance MW577V for men. ABZORB cushioning technology in the heel absorbs shock, while a PU midsole and rubber outsole provide extra cushioning, stability, and traction. Leather upper lends a classic feel to the 577 while adjustable hook and loop closures provide a custom fit. Features and Benefits ABZORB cushioning technology PU midsole Rubber outsole Leather upper Hook and loop closures