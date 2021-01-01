Men's Nautilus N1502 Tempest Mid ESD Alloy Toe Boot

The N1502 Tempest Mid ESD Alloy Toe Boot was built on Nautilus Trilogy technology, keeping you safe and energized even through the longest days. The Tempest is the brand's most advanced athletic work shoe collection, with modern, breathable uppers, all day energy return underfoot, EH protection, and an ultralight alloy safety toe. Features and Benefits EH protection Ultra light alloy safety toe ESD meets ASTM standards Removable insoles Breathable Please Note: Replacing the original insole with insoles other than nautilus safety footwear's anti-fatigue static-dissipating replacement insoles could adversely affect or invalidate the SD properties of the footwear