Patagonia Men's Nano Puff Hooded Jacket, XL, Forge Grey

Fit and Design: Regular fit Lightweight Low-bulk Brick quilting pattern with horizontal quilt lines on side panels stabilizes insulation and uses durable thread for abrasion resistance Center-front zipper has wicking interior storm flap and zipper garage at chin for next-to-skin comfort Two zippered handwarmer pockets have cleanly finished zipper garages; internal zippered chest pocket doubles as a stuffsack with a reinforced carabiner clip-in loop Under-the-helmet hood construction is light and simple Drawcord-adjustable drop-tail hem seals in warmth Technology: DWR (durable water repellent) finish Windproof to help protect against rough conditions PrimaLoft® Gold Insulation Eco 100% postconsumer polyester with P.U.R.E.™ (Produced Using Reduced Emissions) technology