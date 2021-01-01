Hovito has a loose fit and a breast pocket on the wearers left chest. It has reinforced shoulder seams and a logo flag in the left side seam. The 200gsm 55% hemp/45% organic cotton jersey is very soft and wears comfortably on the skin. Hovito is made in Portugal and dyed without hazardous chemicals. All labels are made from cotton instead of nylon and it comes packaged in paper instead of plastic. Machine washable at 30 degrees, wash on a delicate cycle at low spin speed. Hang to dry. Men's Natural Fibres Blue Cotton Má Hemp Wear - Hemp Breast Pocket T-Shirt - Hovito - Lucid Aqua Small MÁ Hemp Wear