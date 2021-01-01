adidas Men's NC State Wolfpack Red Primeblue Sideline Performance Polo, Large

Details Short sleeve, performance polo Ribbed, tagless collar with interior taping Button placket Standard fit Official Sideline Product Style and Team Spirit Screen-printed team graphics adidas® branding Technology climalite® soft, lightweight fabric for superior moisture management Aeroready® technology absorbs moisture while keeping you cool and comfortable Additional Details Primeblue is a high-performance recycled material made in part with Parley Ocean Plastic Machine washable Officially licensed product