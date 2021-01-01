From adidas

adidas Men's NC State Wolfpack Red Primeblue Sideline Performance Polo, Large

$75.00
In stock
Buy at dickssportinggoods

Description

Details Short sleeve, performance polo Ribbed, tagless collar with interior taping Button placket Standard fit Official Sideline Product Style and Team Spirit Screen-printed team graphics adidas® branding Technology climalite® soft, lightweight fabric for superior moisture management Aeroready® technology absorbs moisture while keeping you cool and comfortable Additional Details Primeblue is a high-performance recycled material made in part with Parley Ocean Plastic Machine washable Officially licensed product

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com