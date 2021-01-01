Steel Time Men's Necklaces gold - 18k Gold-Plated 'Our Father' Cross Pendant Necklace

18k Gold-Plated 'Our Father' Cross Pendant Necklace. Adorned with the Lord's Prayer, this pendant necklace will provide faith-inspired beauty for whoever showcases the gleaming stainless steel design. Full graphic text: Our Father, Who art in heaven, hallowed be thy name, thy kingdom come, thy will be done, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day, our daily bread, and forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us, and lead us not into temptation, but deliver us from evil. Amen.Chain: 24 LPendant: 1.5'' LLobster claw clasp18k gold-plated stainless steelImported