Salewa Men's Nemesis Tirol Wool Jacket - XS - Navy Blazer

Features of the Salewa Men's Nemesis Tirol Wool Jacket Soft inner collar for increased comfort Special sleeve design (gusset) for good freedom of movement Ergonomically shaped sleeves Front zip with internal full-length windproof flap 2 Zipped outer pockets Inner zipped pocket Cuffs with edged elastic binding Elastic hem adjustment system with cord locks Bluesign approved fabric Wind resistant Water repellent keeps moisture away from body and works even when wet Warm, a reliable and comfortable solution to protect against cold, windy and wet conditions Fabric Details Main Material: PA Nylon ripstop light air 41 BS (100% PA) Lining: DWP Taffetta 30D 47 BS (100% PA)