TUSA Sport Men's 2mm Neoprene Vest, XL, Black

Designed for men, the TUSA Sport® Men’s 2mm Neoprene Vest keeps you warm and comfortable while providing excellent range of motion during all your favorite water sports activities. You’ll love its sleeveless 2mm neoprene construction while you’re out snorkeling, scuba diving, kayaking or boating this season! FEATURES: Designed specifically for men Sleeveless design for excellent range of motion Ideal for all water sports activities including snorkeling, kayaking, boating and scuba diving Constructed with flexible 2mm neoprene for comfort Flexible design accommodates various body types for convenience Keeps you warm in the water for ultimate comfort Includes a Manufacturer’s 1-Year Warranty