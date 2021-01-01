UGG Mens UGG Neuland - Mens Shoes Black/Black Size 08.0

Top-notch UGG style is yours with the classy and functional Neuland boot. The suede upper is pretreated to repel moisture and stains, while the 10mm UGGpure wool lining adds soft comfort with each step. Features a trendsetting suede upper that resists stains and moisture. Foam insole is lined with cozy wool for moisture-wicking comfort. Includes an iconic heat-embossed UGG logo on the heel. Shows off a premium Vibram outsole. 4.25" shaft height. Topically applied water repellency treatment. EVA footbed. Protected by Post Applied Treatment. Click Here to view the UGG Counterfeit Protection website.