Lace-up oxford dress casual shoes, Wingtip balmoral with broguing, Casual, yet refined, Dress it up or down, perfect any way you style it, Classic Fit, fits true to size 360º Feather Welt for lightweight shock-absorption, Performance enhanced with Defender Repellent Systems powered by Scotchgard , CustomCork insole forms a custom fit, XL Extralight dimpled rubber sole Built on the welted 65 Last, Premium suede upper, Kude Reverse Smooth Lining, Leather covered insole, Imported