Fossil Men's Neutra Quartz Stainless Steel and Leather Chronograph Watch, Color: Black (Model: FS5503)

Fossil has always been inspired by American creativity and ingenuity. Since 1984, we’ve strived to bring new life into the industry by making quality, fashionable watches and accessories that were both fun and accessible. From desk to dinner, daily commute to world travel, think of the Neutra Chrono as his best-dressed essential. Crafted with a minimal, mid-century dial design, it’s a sleek, pulled-together style that never takes itself too seriously. Case size: 44mm; Band size: 22mm; quartz movement with chronograph analog display and date window; hardened mineral crystal lens resists scratches; imported Black stainless steel case with black dial; genuine black leather band with buckle closure; interchangeable with all 22mm Fossil watch bands Water resistant to 50m (165ft): suitable for short periods of recreational swimming and showering, but not diving or snorkeling Customize your watch with complimentary engraving at a local Fossil store. Engraving is available at participating U.S. and Canadian full-priced and outlet Fossil stores. This service is not applicable on all accessories.