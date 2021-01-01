Regatta Mens New Lined Action Pants (Long) (Black) - 46L - Also in: 40L, 44L, 42L

Part elasticated waist. - Knee patches. - Belt loops. - Multi pocketed with concealed zips. - 2 front large pockets with hem bellows. - Right side zipped pocket with welt covering. - 2 back pockets - one zipped one welt covering. - Durable water repellent finish. - Warm scrim lining. - Leg length: 33. - Weight: 180g/m². - Fabric: Polycotton. - REGATTA Outerwear - a comprehensive range of promotional and corporate clothing suitable for the great outdoors, at surprisingly competitive prices. - Gender: Men