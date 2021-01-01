Nike Men's NikeCourt Dri-FIT ADV Rafa 7” Tennis Shorts, Medium, Binary Blue

Fit & Design: Standard fit for a relaxed, easy feel Elastic waistband with drawcord The side panels, gusset, back yoke and hems are perforated for extra breathability in these high-heat areas The perforated fabric is incredibly stretchy to allow for the dynamic side-to-side movements you make on the court Mesh-lined pockets Created in collaboration with Rafael Nadal, the fit, materials and design details are built to perform at the highest level Rafa Bull logo Technology: Nike® Dri-FIT® ADV technology combines moisture-wicking fabric with advanced engineering and features to help you stay dry and comfortable Nike® used heat and sweat maps to determine where you need more breathability and stretch so you can keep getting after it during your toughest matches Additional Details: Machine wash