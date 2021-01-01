Men's Nintendo Zelda Pajama Pants - Green M

The gamer in you will love the look and feel these Zelda Pajama Pants from Nintendo bring to your sleepwear. Made from 100percent cotton, these men's pajama pants ensure you stay comfy all night in bed, and they're designed with a full elastic waistband to let you find a secure fit. Plus, the two side pockets allow you to stash and carry your small essentials to bed. Fashioned in a green hue, they feature allover prints of Zelda's Triforce symbol to show off your gamer spirit. Pair them with a Zelda tee or printed tank for a comfy and on-trend nighttime look. Gender: male. Age Group: adult. Pattern: Fictitious Character.