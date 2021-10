Contemporary dress-casual suede chelsea boot, Designed for the man on the move, Dress it up or down, perfect any way you style it, Relaxed Fit, slightly roomy feel 360º Feather Welt for lightweight shock-absorption, Leather covered removable LightForm insole, XL Nomad sole Premium European suede performance enhanced with water repelling Defender, Built on the welted 42N Last, Soft brown leather lining, Imported