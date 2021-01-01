The Knitted Retro Emery Polo is part of our Zero Waste range, which are seamless garments, knitted in England from BCI organic cotton. Unlike conventional tees and polo shirts which are cut and sewn into shape, every garment is carefully knitted to size, with ribbed cuffs and hem improving the overall fit, whilst removing any unwanted seams. Being more conscious about sustainability, knowing where your products are made and what they are made of is becoming increasingly important. This is why we have developed this zero waste capsule range of super-soft BCI organic cotton garments. Knitted in England on 18 gauge machines, from NILO organic cotton, a BCI regulated Egyptian cotton Ginza 87. 100% organic cotton Machine washable on gentle setting at 30 degrees Men's Non-Toxic Dyes Yellow Cotton Knitted Retro Emery Polo XXL Peregrine