Men's Fisherman Aran Jumper Part of our Heritage Collection If you are looking for a thick and cosy winter wool jumper the Anderson is for you. The Anderson is the perfect addition for your weekend wardrobe. Set the look off with dark faded jeans and some hard wearing boots. Sustainable, carbon neutral, clothing choice Product Summary 100% South American merino wool jumper Made in Leicestershire, England Timeless natural fibre knitwear Fabric Care Ideally hand wash with gentle detergent, wool or baby shampoo Lay flat to dry on a towel. Apply a gentle iron with a slow steam Do not tumble dry Benefits of chunky merino wool Crease resistant fabric which holds its shape and colour Reactive natural fibre which responds to your body temperature Outstanding thermoregulating and wicking properties Odour resistant material due to good bacteria being able to live on the wool Sustainable, carbon neutral, clothing choice Men's Non-Toxic Dyes Grey Wool Anderson - Merino Chunky Cable Sweater Large Paul James Knitwear