Mens NonSlip Yoga Socks AntiSkid Pilates Barre Bikram Fitness Hospital Slipper Socks with Grips

Newest Design: Stylish design on the instep and anti-skid firctions on the bottom, provideing an absolutely effective anti-skid effect, perfect for Yoga, Pilates, Barre, Bikram, Ballet, Fitness, etc. Better Material: The Combed Cotton and 100% Silica Grips have better effect in sweat absorption and providing absolutely anti- skid, non-slip surface of the sock bottom. Protect Anyone from Nasty Falls: These Anti-skid socks are also perfect for pregnant women, hospital patients, the aged people, etc. Gift Bag is Free: Packed in a nice bag for usually storage, also helping to keep clean. Size: Men's Shoe Size US 5-10. 100% Satisfaction Guarantee: If you're not satisfied with our socks within 60 days of your purchase, we'll refund your order without any question asked.