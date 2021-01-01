Mammut Men's Nordwand Advanced Hardshell Hooded Jacket - XL - Ice

Features of the Mammut Men's Nordwand Advanced Hardshell Hooded Jacket Waterproof Breathable material Georganic Y Shape Pattern for an optimized Fit and for maximum freedom of movement MAMMUT High Reach Technology for unrestricted freedom of movement when Climbing MAMMUT High Visibility Backer Technology for High visibility in alpine terrain Stormproof, vertically and horizontally adjustable helmet-compatible hood with reinforced shield for an optimum field of vision at all times and easy operation when wearing gloves Waterproof YKK VISLON 2-way front zipper in a Matte look for smooth operation Internal chest pocket with zipper 2 Climbing-harness-compatible front pockets with cross-over access and water resistant zippers Underarm ventilation with water-repellent 2-way zipper The drawstring on the hem can be adjusted with one hand using a cord that can be stowed on the inside Glove-compatible, adjustable cuffs with High-quality hook-and-loop fasteners MAMMUT CONNECT Fabric Details Main material: 100% Polyamide