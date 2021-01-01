Louis Garneau Men's Nova 2 Cycling Vest, Medium, Bright Yellow

The Louis Garneau® Men’s Nova 2 Cycling Vest is lightweight and helps block the wind so you stay comfortable during your ride. It features HiViz360 fabric for 360-degree visibility and increased safety. Store small items in the back zippered pocket. The Nova 2 Vest is great for when the weather is cool. FEATURES: Standard fit offers a close to the body cut but without restricting HiViz360 fabric provides 360-degree visibility Wind-breaking fabric Highly ventilated for airflow Full-length front zipper with inner flap and garage Elastic hem for a secure fit Rear zippered pocket Stretchable armhole with reflective trim Manufacturer’s 1-Year Warranty