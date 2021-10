Built for the 2021 TCS New York City Marathon® and designed for the 50th running collection, our TCS New York City Marathon® Impact Run 5in Short is ready for long, hard runs. These running shorts for men have a streamlined design with an NB DRY inner brief to help you feel cool and comfortable whether you're marathoning or training on the track. Use the drop-in and zippered pockets for storing nutrition and valuables to help you stay prepared.