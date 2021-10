Crafted from smooth nylon and finished with a contrasting logo, this utilitarian bag can be worn multiple ways. Removable, adjustable belt strap Removable, adjustable crossbody strap Top zip closure Black hardware One outside slip pocket One outside grip-tape pocket Two outside zip pockets One inside zip pocket Lined Textile/nylon Imported SIZE 9.5"W x 7"H x 3.5"D. Direct Men's - M Accessories > Saks Off 5th > Barneys Warehouse. Y-3. Color: Red.