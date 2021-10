For fog-free riding in a goggle that resists heat build-up, the all-new O-Frame® 2. MTB delivers outstanding performance and impact resistance. The exclusive Factory Lite Vent mesh is designed to provide increased airflow and ventilation at slower speeds while helping to prevent mud, debris, and rocks from entering the goggle. The goggle features discrete frame notches at the temples to provide compatibility with most prescription eyewear and includes an extra clear lens.